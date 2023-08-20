Chandrababu hails TDP victory in panchayat bypolls

TDP supremo and former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday hailed the party victory in the panchayat bypolls.

Congratulating those sarpanch and ward members on their victory in the byelection,the TDP supremo felt that the party capturing these seats which were earlier held by the YSRCP is a very good development. The ruling YSRCP has been continuously losing public support and the voters are getting awareness by the day.

Profusely thanking the voters for electing the TDP candidates, Chandrababu said that his party candidates emerged victorious despite police acting against the law in some places and the ruling YSRCP local leaders resorting to certain irregularities. Naidu appreciated the efforts of the TDP local leaders and activists on taking the party to success in the bypolls.