x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
View all stories
Home > Politics

Chandrababu Reviews Cyclone Montha Impact, Directs Officials to Stay Alert Across Andhra Pradesh

Published on October 28, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Photos: Mass Jathara Pre release Event
image
Bomb Threats for Residences of Rajinikanth and Dhanush
image
Chandrababu Reviews Cyclone Montha Impact, Directs Officials to Stay Alert Across Andhra Pradesh
image
Ravi Teja’s Promise for his Fans
image
Revanth Reddy’s Sensational comments on Ticket Hike in Telangana

Chandrababu Reviews Cyclone Montha Impact, Directs Officials to Stay Alert Across Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a high-level teleconference with ministers, district collectors, and SPs to review the situation arising from Cyclone Montha. He urged officials to ensure there is no loss of life and minimal property damage. The Chief Minister emphasised the need to focus on precautionary measures, relief operations, rehabilitation, and damage assessment.

He instructed continuous monitoring of canals and tanks to prevent breaches and flooding. The Chief Minister ordered the immediate relocation of people from low-lying and Lanka villages to relief shelters and directed officials to ensure they face no shortages or inconvenience there. He also reminded them that heavy rains may continue even after the cyclone crosses the coast, calling for constant alertness.

Naidu advised ministers and local representatives to coordinate closely with district authorities and stay on the ground in affected areas. “When both officials and public representatives are present at the field level, it gives confidence to the people,” he said. He also stressed the need for quick drainage of rainwater in Vijayawada, Eluru, and Bhimavaram to avoid urban flooding.

The Chief Minister instructed that collectors in cyclone-hit districts release hourly bulletins and provide accurate information to the media to prevent misinformation and panic. He asked that Farmers’ Service Centres remain active and farmers receive real-time cyclone alerts. Primary and final crop loss assessments must begin immediately, he added.

CM Urges Leaders to Stand by the People

Naidu held another review meeting at the RTGS centre, where officials informed him that the cyclone was nearing the coast and already affecting Kakinada, Machilipatnam, and Visakhapatnam with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, ministers Nara Lokesh, Anitha, Narayana, and senior officials attended the review.

The Chief Minister directed NDA ministers, MPs, MLAs, and cadre to stay available to the public in all affected districts. He said the government’s goal is to protect every life and minimise damage. Special teams from NDRF and SDRF have been deployed, and fishermen have been brought back safely from the sea. Naidu reminded that Andhra Pradesh had successfully handled major cyclones like Hudhud and Titli in the past and expressed confidence that the administration would do the same again.

Next Bomb Threats for Residences of Rajinikanth and Dhanush Previous Ravi Teja’s Promise for his Fans
else

TRENDING

image
Bomb Threats for Residences of Rajinikanth and Dhanush
image
Ravi Teja’s Promise for his Fans
image
Vishnu Vishal Delays Aaryan Release For Ravi Teja

Latest

image
Photos: Mass Jathara Pre release Event
image
Bomb Threats for Residences of Rajinikanth and Dhanush
image
Chandrababu Reviews Cyclone Montha Impact, Directs Officials to Stay Alert Across Andhra Pradesh
image
Ravi Teja’s Promise for his Fans
image
Revanth Reddy’s Sensational comments on Ticket Hike in Telangana

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Reviews Cyclone Montha Impact, Directs Officials to Stay Alert Across Andhra Pradesh
image
Revanth Reddy’s Sensational comments on Ticket Hike in Telangana
image
Top Maoist Leaders Surrender in Telangana Following CM Revanth Reddy’s Call for Peace

Related Articles

Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures