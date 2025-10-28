Chandrababu Reviews Cyclone Montha Impact, Directs Officials to Stay Alert Across Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a high-level teleconference with ministers, district collectors, and SPs to review the situation arising from Cyclone Montha. He urged officials to ensure there is no loss of life and minimal property damage. The Chief Minister emphasised the need to focus on precautionary measures, relief operations, rehabilitation, and damage assessment.

He instructed continuous monitoring of canals and tanks to prevent breaches and flooding. The Chief Minister ordered the immediate relocation of people from low-lying and Lanka villages to relief shelters and directed officials to ensure they face no shortages or inconvenience there. He also reminded them that heavy rains may continue even after the cyclone crosses the coast, calling for constant alertness.

Naidu advised ministers and local representatives to coordinate closely with district authorities and stay on the ground in affected areas. “When both officials and public representatives are present at the field level, it gives confidence to the people,” he said. He also stressed the need for quick drainage of rainwater in Vijayawada, Eluru, and Bhimavaram to avoid urban flooding.

The Chief Minister instructed that collectors in cyclone-hit districts release hourly bulletins and provide accurate information to the media to prevent misinformation and panic. He asked that Farmers’ Service Centres remain active and farmers receive real-time cyclone alerts. Primary and final crop loss assessments must begin immediately, he added.

CM Urges Leaders to Stand by the People

Naidu held another review meeting at the RTGS centre, where officials informed him that the cyclone was nearing the coast and already affecting Kakinada, Machilipatnam, and Visakhapatnam with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, ministers Nara Lokesh, Anitha, Narayana, and senior officials attended the review.

The Chief Minister directed NDA ministers, MPs, MLAs, and cadre to stay available to the public in all affected districts. He said the government’s goal is to protect every life and minimise damage. Special teams from NDRF and SDRF have been deployed, and fishermen have been brought back safely from the sea. Naidu reminded that Andhra Pradesh had successfully handled major cyclones like Hudhud and Titli in the past and expressed confidence that the administration would do the same again.