Ravi Teja’s Promise for his Fans

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja has delivered a series of debacles in the recent years. Dhamaka was his last big hit and the actor pins many hopes on his upcoming release Mass Jathara. The film releases this weekend and the grand pre-release event of the film took place this evening. Tamil actor Suriya is the Special Guest for the event. Ravi Teja promised his fans that he would not disappoint them this time. “My fans, I have irritated you a lot. This time, I will not disappoint you and this is my promise” told Ravi Teja before he concluded his speech.

Ravi Teja and Suriya complemented each other during the event. Ravi Teja also appreciated all the technicians for their work. He also had a special mention about the film’s producer S Naga Vamsi. He said that he would speak about Vamsi during the success meet of the film. Directed by debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu, Mass Jathara is an out-and-out mass entertainer. Sreeleela is the leading lady and Bheems is the music director. Produced by Sithara Entertainments, Mass Jathara releases with 6 PM premieres on October 31st.