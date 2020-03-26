Charan joins twitter: Announces Rs 70 lakhs for Coronavirus Relief

After Megastar Chiranjeevi made his debut on Twitter, his son Ram Charan announced his twitter debut. Inspired by Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan donated Rs 70 lakhs for Relief Fund of the Telugu States and Centre. He lauded the efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana CM KCR and AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy in fighting against the deadly coronavirus. He asked everyone to follow the rules and stay safe at their homes. The shoots and film releases of all the films are kept on hold due to coronavirus.

Pawan Kalyan donated Rs 2 crores for the government and Nandamuri Balakrishna donated Rs 1 crore. Nithiin donated Rs 20 lakhs for Telugu states. Trivikram Srinivas too donated Rs 20 lakhs and Anil Ravipudi donated Rs 10 lakhs for the Relief Funds so far.

Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments…

Hope you all are staying safe at home!