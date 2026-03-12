x
Movie News

Charan's Peddi: True Immersion In Dolby Cinema

Published on March 12, 2026 by swathy

Charan’s Peddi: True Immersion In Dolby Cinema

The anticipation around Mega Powerstar Ram Charan’s much-awaited rustic action drama Peddi continues to soar, with every promotional drop sustaining peak excitement.Interim, the makers have officially confirmed that audiences can experience this intense, earthy drama in the fully immersive environment of Dolby Cinema.

The announcement arrives with an action-packed new poster that presents Charan in a fierce, raw, and unrestrained avatar. Set against a bustling festive fairground, the image frames him with a towering Ferris wheel glowing behind, yet the contrasting shadows and the tension etched across his face erase any hint of celebration. This action block is said to be one of the major highlights of Peddi.

Director Buchi Babu Sana is crafting the film on an ambitious scale, and his vision is strongly supported by producer Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas. Ram Charan, on his part, has dived aggressively into the role- from embracing a rugged physical makeover to executing high-risk action sequences that define the film’s intensity.

AR Rahman elevates the world of Peddi, with the first two singles already dominating music charts and garnering record-breaking viewership. With the promotional campaign set to accelerate further, the team is gearing up for the grand worldwide release on April 30th.

