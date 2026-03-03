Chiranjeevi praises Charan’s stunning moves from Peddi

Megastar Chiranjeevi praised Mega Powerstar Ram Charan’s natural grace and swag, style in the recently released Rai Rai Raa Raa song from the film. He noted that the song creates an incredible impact on screen, successfully merging high-speed energy with emotional resonance. He specifically highlighted Ram Charan’s performance, stating that watching him move with such electrifying speed and natural grace fills him with immense pride.

To the legendary actor, seeing such a powerful display of screen presence is a genuine joy that reflects the evolution of modern Telugu cinema. In his detailed appreciation, Chiranjeevi gave credit to the creative forces behind this spectacular vision. He commended Buchi Babu Sana’s direction and A.R. Rahman’s soulful yet powerful musical contribution. The choreography by Jani Master was recognized for its power-packed execution, while Rathnavelu’s cinematography was praised for its magnificent aesthetic quality.

Chiranjeevi also took a moment to appreciate Anantha Sriram for penning lyrics that add layers of meaning to the high-energy track. Finally, he thanked producer Venkata Skilaru for his unwavering support of such ambitious storytelling. With his best wishes extended to the entire team, the Megastar’s words have solidified the song’s status as a milestone for the upcoming sports drama.

The excitement surrounding Peddi continues to grow as fans celebrate this endorsement from the ultimate cinematic icon. Chiranjeevi’s praise underscores the hard work of the entire cast and crew. It is clear that this musical number has set a new benchmark for energy and visuals in the industry today. The movie is releasing on 30th April, worldwide.