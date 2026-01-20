Chiranjeevi shares his happiness for MSG Record Breaking Success

Megastar Chiranjeevi and blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi have delivered a record breaking blockbuster success with Mega Family Entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela.

Sharing his happiness and gratitude about the success, Chiranjeevi wrote on X, “Looking at the humongous success of our MSG, my heart is filled with gratitude. I have always said that I am a product of your love, and today, you have proven it yet again. This record belongs to the Telugu audience, beloved Distributors and my dear Mega Fans who have stood by me for decades. Your whistles in the theater are the energy that keeps me going.”

Further he complemented producer and director, “Records come and go, but the love you shower upon me stays forever. This blockbuster success is a tribute to the hard work of our Anil Ravipudi, Producers-Sahu and Sushmita along with the entire team and the unwavering faith you have in me. Let’s continue the celebration Love you all!”

Victory Venkatesh played an extended cameo in the film and it became highest ever North Amercian Grosser for Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi with huge US$3 Million gross worldwide. The movie has emerged as the most popular choice for Sankranti season and it is continuing its blockbuster run in the second week as well.

