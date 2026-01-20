x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Chiranjeevi shares his happiness for MSG Record Breaking Success

Published on January 20, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Naresh VK’s 54 Yrs Enduring Legacy, Masterclass In Evolution
image
Waiting Continues for Vijay’s Fans
image
Chiranjeevi shares his happiness for MSG Record Breaking Success
image
Chandrababu Naidu Highlights Andhra Pradesh Growth Vision at World Economic Forum in Davos
image
Krithi Shetty in Megastar’s Next?

Chiranjeevi shares his happiness for MSG Record Breaking Success

Megastar Chiranjeevi and blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi have delivered a record breaking blockbuster success with Mega Family Entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela.

Sharing his happiness and gratitude about the success, Chiranjeevi wrote on X, “Looking at the humongous success of our MSG, my heart is filled with gratitude. I have always said that I am a product of your love, and today, you have proven it yet again. This record belongs to the Telugu audience, beloved Distributors and my dear Mega Fans who have stood by me for decades. Your whistles in the theater are the energy that keeps me going.”

Further he complemented producer and director, “Records come and go, but the love you shower upon me stays forever. This blockbuster success is a tribute to the hard work of our Anil Ravipudi, Producers-Sahu and Sushmita along with the entire team and the unwavering faith you have in me. Let’s continue the celebration Love you all!”

Victory Venkatesh played an extended cameo in the film and it became highest ever North Amercian Grosser for Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi with huge US$3 Million gross worldwide. The movie has emerged as the most popular choice for Sankranti season and it is continuing its blockbuster run in the second week as well.

https://x.com/kchirutweets/status/2013560948196549083?s=46

Next Waiting Continues for Vijay’s Fans Previous Chandrababu Naidu Highlights Andhra Pradesh Growth Vision at World Economic Forum in Davos
else

TRENDING

image
Naresh VK’s 54 Yrs Enduring Legacy, Masterclass In Evolution
image
Waiting Continues for Vijay’s Fans
image
Chiranjeevi shares his happiness for MSG Record Breaking Success

Latest

image
Naresh VK’s 54 Yrs Enduring Legacy, Masterclass In Evolution
image
Waiting Continues for Vijay’s Fans
image
Chiranjeevi shares his happiness for MSG Record Breaking Success
image
Chandrababu Naidu Highlights Andhra Pradesh Growth Vision at World Economic Forum in Davos
image
Krithi Shetty in Megastar’s Next?

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu Highlights Andhra Pradesh Growth Vision at World Economic Forum in Davos
image
Andhra Pradesh High Court Seeks Explanation on Closure of Cases Against Chandrababu Naidu
image
Viveka Murder Case: Supreme Court Puts CBI Under Scrutiny

Related Articles

Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event