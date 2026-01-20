x
Home > Movie News

Waiting Continues for Vijay's Fans

Published on January 20, 2026

Waiting Continues for Vijay’s Fans

The last film of Ilayathalapathy Vijay titled Jana Nayagan is delayed because of the censor hurdles. The makers approached the Madras High Court and the discussion took place today. The Madras High Court has reserved the orders once again without announcing the date and this keeps the Jana Nayagan’s censor certification issue release unresolved. Along with the film’s producers, Vijay’s fans were eager and were confident that the issue will get resolved today and the new release date will be announced but it did not happen.

The Court hasn’t announced when the order is reserved. The producer’s Lawyer has informed the court that the Censor Board is hiding the official paperwork showing notes about it. The CBFC has argued that the Board has informed the producers about sending the film to the Revision Committee. The Chief Justice Bench of Madras High Court has reserved orders for the Jana Nayagan censor issue without mentioning a date. With nothing much to do, the producers will now have to wait for the order from the Madras High Court as the Supreme Court revealed that it would not intervene in the issue.

