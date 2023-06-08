Chiranjeevi To Work With Eight Actresses?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is getting ready to hit the screens with Bhola Shankar. Besides this, Megastar is teaming up with young directors Kalyan Krishna and Mallidi Vasishta. Both these films might be on floors at the same time and the latest buzz is that the Vasishta movie is a socio-fantasy film and Chiranjeevi will be seen romancing with eight actresses.

Vasishta already started his search for the lead actresses. He also holding talks with some of the star actresses and is planning to bring them on board. The film will have a lot of VFX work and might take time to release. Kalyan Krishna’s film will mostly head towards 2024 summer release if everything goes as per schedule.