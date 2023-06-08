Netizens Takes a Dig At Om Raut

From day one of the film’s teaser release, Adipurush is making news in wrong way. But after the ‘Jai Shree Ram’ chants and ‘Ram Sita Ram’ Bajan, everything changed and with the pre-release event, Adipurush had gathered too much positivity. But very soon the film’s crew was caught in trouble.

Not even a day after the Adipurush pre-release event, netizens stopped talking about the grand pre-release event and are packed with the Om Raut’s peck to Kriti Sanon. A video surfaced on the internet where Adipurush director Om Raut was spotted giving a peck kiss to actress Kriti Sanon. One of the head priests of the temple condemned the act. He said even wife and husband do not do that at a temple.

BJP Andhra Pradesh state secretary Ramesh Naidu Nagothu also criticized the acts through his social media account. Netizens were spotted supporting the priest and BJP leader’s comments. Om Raut and his team are tight lipped about the controversy.