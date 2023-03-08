Clarification on NTR and Vetrimaaran Film

From the past few days, there are lot of speculations that Tollywood top actor NTR would work with Tamil cult director Vetrimaaran. It all started after the duo had a long meeting in Hyderabad last year. Soon there are speculations and some of the media houses reported that the film would happen next year. NTR is waiting for the final narration to take a call told these speculations. Some of them even reported that Dhanush would be a part of the project.

An official clarification is out about the film. “We have been reading unverified news reports on Mr Jr NTR-Mr Dhanush-Mr Vetrimaaran’s film. We would like to clarify that they are absolutely false. Kindly avoid such speculations” told the statement. NTR is on a break and he would commence the shoot of Koratala Siva’s film next month. The film is announced for summer 2024 release.