‘Clean Andhra Pradesh’ programme to begin on July 8

The Andhra Pradesh government will launch CLAP (Clean Andhra Pradesh) programme on July 8, to commemorate the birth anniversary of late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy.

During the meeting held on Thursday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy reviewed several public welfare schemes such as Swachha Sankalpam, YSR Jala Kala, Jal Jeevan Mission, Jagananna Palle Velugu and construction of roads in villages.

Stressing upon the importance of sanitation in rural and urban areas, he directed the officials to ensure sewage does not pile up in the villages. He told them to focus on sewage pumping and disposing the water safely. “Sewage water must be sent to treatment plants,” he said and called for preparation of an SOP to dispose solid waste.

In view of the Covid pandemic, the Chief Minister instructed officials to administer vaccines to sanitary workers in village panchayats and municipalities and provide them additional uniform, gloves, masks and coats.