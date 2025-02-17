CM Revanth Reddy serious on new Ration Cards

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy ordered officials to issue new Ration cards to all the eligible families without delay. At a review meeting held in Hyderabad on Monday, CM expressed anger over delay in issuing of new ration cards.

As lakhs of applications have been received for new ration cards and officials yet to clear these pending applications, CM took time to review the status of new ration cards.

“Why still there are queues at Mee Seva Centres for new Ration cards, though it has been months since we have started collecting applications?” questioned CM Revanth Reddy, addressing Civil Supplies officials, hinting at the mismanagement of entire process.

It is said that officials have pointed out to multiple applications from same family, as the reason for rush at Mee Seva Centres for new ration card applications.

For which, Revanth Reddy has hit back saying that delay by officials is creating panic among people and forcing them to apply again and again.

Revanth Reddy has launched issue of new ration cards on the occasion of Republic Day as a prestigious initiative. With Congress Government planning to hold local bodies elections soon, CM is determined to see that all the eligible families get ration cards, which are seen as very useful for poor and middle class families. But delay in issuing of new ration cards is irking CM.

According to the evaluation of Civil Supplies Ministry, Revanth Government has identified 6.68 lakh families for the issue of new ration cards.

Curbing further delay in the process, CM Revanth Reddy has ordered officials to immediately start issuing new ration cards in the districts, where MLC elections code is not in vogue.