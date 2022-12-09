Connect Trailer: Horrifying Exorcism Thriller

Advertisement

Nayanthara and Ashwin Saravanan who previously worked together for super hit horror film, Mayuri are back together for Connect. The trailer of the film is out now.

The trailer opens a note that says the timeline is set 24 hours before the Covid lockdown. We are then introduced to happy moments between Nayantharar’s family. But after the lockdown stars, things start taking a horrifying turn.

Those interacting with Nayan through digital mediums keep hearing a strange and paranormal sound. What is the sound? How is it connected with the demonic possession of Nayanthara’s daughter. Then there’s another note which reads “The devil doesn’t go away quietly.”

From the halfway point in the trailer, there are many horrific shots and there’s also an exorcism track with Anupam Kher. The background score is high pitched and it sounds haunting. The dark visuals have a spooky vibe.

The trailer promises that Connect is a 99-mniute long horror fest. Also, this film doesn’t have an intermission so the viewers are in for an immersive horror thriller ride.

The film is directed by Ashwin Saravanan who previously delivered super hit horror film, Mayuri with Nayan. The duo is back with Connect now. The film is being released by UV Creations in Telugu.