Corona Crisis Charity feeding 12000 film employees

Megastar Chiranjeevi is personally overlooking Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) after several Tollywood actors came forward donating their part for the film employees and daily wage workers. Donating is not a big deal but identifying the needy and helping them in this crisis is sure a challenge. Chiranjeevi said that almost 12,000 industry employees have been identified and their families are helped. On a daily basis, 600 people are sent all the basic supplies (rice, oil, dal and vegetables for ten days).

“25 volunteers are picked up to deliver these at their doorsteps. We are in plans to continue supporting them if the lockdown is extended. We are also in plans to request the industrialists to support us at this time. Our team managed to track all the employees of film industry and the list was prepared. I thank everyone who donated their part from the industry” said Chiranjeevi. Megastar happens to be the first actor from Telugu cinema who voluntarily halted the film shoot in this coronavirus crisis time.