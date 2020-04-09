Chiranjeevi responds on Trisha’s exit from Acharya

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film Acharya is heading for release this year. Koratala Siva is the director and Trisha has been roped in as the leading lady in this social drama. Leaving everyone in surprise, Trisha walked out of the film citing creative differences. The real reason behind this is unknown and Chiranjeevi responded on Trisha’s exit for the first time. Kajal Aggarwal is now the leading lady in Acharya.

“I asked the whole team if they had any issue with Trisha. My daughter Sushmita was even ready with her outfits. We heard the news about her exit. I later came to know that she signed Mani Ratnam’s project and had to allocate bulk dates for the project. Hence, she walked out of Acharya. No one from the team of Acharya had creative differences with Trisha” said Chiranjeevi. He also said that it is unclear when the shoots of Telugu films would start. Ram Charan would be playing an important role in Acharya. Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan are the producers.