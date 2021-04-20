Corona impact on AP Capital court cases

The rising virus threat is likely to cause delay in the court cases involving the AP Capital shifting. The lawyers’ associations and the general public have urged the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh to take up digital filing of cases in view of the second wave of Coronavirus. They have requested for accepting the public petitions even through email. The e-filing of petitions and online hearings will greatly help in preventing the infections in the courts.

The Amaravati chapter of the All India Lawyers’ Union has written a letter to the AP Chief Justice. They pointed out how the Covid second wave was wreaking havoc and taking people’s lives. This time, the infections were spreading even faster and more fierce than before.

The lawyers’ union has also sought the closure of the courts for summer from May 1 to June 1 completely. The Corona impact is expected to be there on the large number of court cases relating to the AP Government. Especially hundreds of cases are still to be heard with regard to the Capital shifting to Visakhapatnam.

The Jagan regime is waiting for the early disposal of these cases for shifting the Capital at the earliest possible opportunity. It has already missed one chance in the first wave of Corona.