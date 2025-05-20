x
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Crazy deal for Bhairavam Non-theatrical Rights

Published on May 20, 2025 by swathy

Crazy deal for Bhairavam Non-theatrical Rights

For the first time, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Nara Rohit and Manchu Manoj are teaming up. The film titled Bhairavam is the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Garudan. Vijay Kanakamedala of Naandhi fame is the director and the film is hitting the screens on May 30th. The makers have closed the non-theatrical rights for a fancy price. Zee Studios has acquired the non-theatrical rights of the film for a record price of Rs 32 crores which is a record.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas has a solid Hindi (non-theatrical market). After watching the trailer, Zee Studios has acquired the rights. The makers will now recover most of the investment through the deal. KK Radha Mohan is the producer of Bhairavam. Aditi Shankar, Anandhi and Divya Pillai are the heroines. Sricharan Pakala is the music director for this mass entertainer. Bellamkonda Sreenivas and the team of Bhairavam are promoting the film.

