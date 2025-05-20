Crazy deal for Bhairavam Non-theatrical Rights

For the first time, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Nara Rohit and Manchu Manoj are teaming up. The film titled Bhairavam is the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Garudan. Vijay Kanakamedala of Naandhi fame is the director and the film is hitting the screens on May 30th. The makers have closed the non-theatrical rights for a fancy price. Zee Studios has acquired the non-theatrical rights of the film for a record price of Rs 32 crores which is a record.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas has a solid Hindi (non-theatrical market). After watching the trailer, Zee Studios has acquired the rights. The makers will now recover most of the investment through the deal. KK Radha Mohan is the producer of Bhairavam. Aditi Shankar, Anandhi and Divya Pillai are the heroines. Sricharan Pakala is the music director for this mass entertainer. Bellamkonda Sreenivas and the team of Bhairavam are promoting the film.