Cyclone Montha: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments Launch Massive Relief and Safety Measures

As Cyclone Montha wreaks havoc across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, both state governments have moved swiftly to safeguard lives and support affected communities. From emergency relief distribution in Andhra Pradesh to proactive disaster management in Telangana, officials are working round the clock to minimize the storm’s impact.

Andhra Pradesh Government Distributes Essential Supplies to Cyclone Montha Victims

Andhra Pradesh government has announced immediate relief measures for families affected by Cyclone Montha. Essential commodities will be distributed free of cost to impacted households and fishing communities. Each family will receive 25 kilograms of rice, while fishermen families will get 50 kilograms. Additionally, one kilogram each of red gram dal, onions, potatoes, and sugar, along with one liter of cooking oil, will be provided. The Civil Supplies Commissioner has been instructed to begin distribution immediately, while the Marketing Commissioner will oversee the supply of vegetables.Along with food supplies, the government has sanctioned financial assistance of ₹1,000 per affected person, with a maximum of ₹3,000 per family.

The Disaster Management Department has directed that this aid be provided before victims return home from relief camps.Meanwhile, the Hare Krishna Movement, in coordination with government officials, has begun distributing 10,000 food packets daily across Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu districts. In Nellore, the district administration has launched mobile vegetable vans under the Agriculture Marketing Department to ensure people have access to fresh produce at wholesale prices. The initiative has already sold over 23.5 tonnes of vegetables, bringing much-needed relief to cyclone-hit communities.

CM Revanth Reddy Holds Emergency Review as Cyclone Montha Brings Heavy Rains to Telangana

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy convened an emergency review meeting to assess the impact of Cyclone Montha, which has brought continuous and heavy rainfall across Telangana. The Chief Minister instructed officials to remain vigilant, particularly in Khammam, Warangal, Nalgonda, and Hyderabad districts, where intense rainfall has caused concern. He directed authorities to take immediate measures to prevent any loss of life or property and to act swiftly as the situation evolves.Revanth Reddy emphasized that the safety of farmers and citizens must be given top priority. With the paddy harvesting season underway, he urged officials to protect crops drying in the fields and to take precautions at paddy and cotton procurement centers to safeguard produce from the rain.

In Mahabubabad district, train services were disrupted near Dornakal and Gundratimadugu stations due to the cyclone. The Chief Minister instructed railway officials to make alternative arrangements to ensure passengers face no inconvenience. He also directed district collectors to coordinate closely with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams for rescue and relief operations. Officials were asked to monitor water levels in reservoirs, tanks, and canals and to shift people from low-lying areas to safer locations or relief camps.Revanth Reddy further advised irrigation authorities to keep sandbags ready near full reservoirs as a precaution. His proactive approach highlights the Telangana government’s readiness and commitment to public safety as the state faces the challenges brought by Cyclone Montha.