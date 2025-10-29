Azharuddin Set to Join Telangana Cabinet

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is preparing for a strategic political move as the Telangana cabinet is set to expand with the inclusion of former Indian cricket captain and MLC Mohammed Azharuddin. The swearing-in is expected on Friday, marking a crucial step for the Congress government ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election.

Since coming to power, the Congress has not included a minority representative in the Telangana cabinet. This move will fill that gap and send a strong message of inclusivity. The Jubilee Hills constituency, with a large minority population, makes Azharuddin’s entry both timely and politically significant.

Revanth Reddy’s decision appears to be aimed at consolidating minority votes and projecting Congress as a truly representative government. By inducting Azharuddin, Revanth Reddy is not only addressing a long-standing representation void but also boosting Congress’s credibility as a party of balance and diversity. The move could play a decisive role in shaping the political narrative in Telangana’s upcoming Jubilee Hills by-elections.