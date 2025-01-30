x
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Movie News

Debate on Venkatesh’s Remuneration after Sankranthiki Vastunnam

Published on January 30, 2025 by nymisha

Victory Venkatesh is one of the most bankable actors of Telugu cinema. Venky is a disciplined and producer’s actor. He is quite casual about his remuneration and he never demands big amount for his films. He delivered a massive debacle with Saindhav last year and he made a blockbuster comeback with Sankranthiki Vastunnam this year. The film is the most profitable film for any Tollywood producer in the recent times. Family audience rushed to theatres to watch the film and the trade analysts are left in shock with the exceptional performance of the film.

Venkatesh has taken a decent remuneration of Rs 10 crores for Sankranthiki Vastunnam. Debates are going on if the actor will hike his fee for his upcoming projects. Venkatesh is one actor who is focused on script rather than on his remuneration. But the actor will hike his fee for sure but not to an extent that will make his producers unavailable to reach him. He will take a decent hike for his next film. Venkatesh is also in plans to release his next film for Sankranthi 2026. A couple of films are in discussion stages and his next film will be announced very soon.

