Debate on Venkatesh’s Remuneration after Sankranthiki Vastunnam

Victory Venkatesh is one of the most bankable actors of Telugu cinema. Venky is a disciplined and producer’s actor. He is quite casual about his remuneration and he never demands big amount for his films. He delivered a massive debacle with Saindhav last year and he made a blockbuster comeback with Sankranthiki Vastunnam this year. The film is the most profitable film for any Tollywood producer in the recent times. Family audience rushed to theatres to watch the film and the trade analysts are left in shock with the exceptional performance of the film.

Venkatesh has taken a decent remuneration of Rs 10 crores for Sankranthiki Vastunnam. Debates are going on if the actor will hike his fee for his upcoming projects. Venkatesh is one actor who is focused on script rather than on his remuneration. But the actor will hike his fee for sure but not to an extent that will make his producers unavailable to reach him. He will take a decent hike for his next film. Venkatesh is also in plans to release his next film for Sankranthi 2026. A couple of films are in discussion stages and his next film will be announced very soon.