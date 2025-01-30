x
Home > Movie News

Shahid Kapoor says he lost Dignity and Self Respect in Relationships

Published on January 30, 2025 by nymisha

Shahid Kapoor says he lost Dignity and Self Respect in Relationships

Shahid Kapoor is happily married to Mira Rajput and often speaks positively about her. Before his marriage, he had a long-term relationship with Kareena Kapoor that ended publicly. After Kareena, there were rumors of him dating other actresses, but he never confirmed these relationships. In a recent interview, Shahid Kapoor discussed his past heartbreaks and the lessons they taught him. He shared that when someone he loved rejected him, he sometimes chased them to the point of losing his self-respect, and he realized this later. Shahid stated that one should decide who they want to become, and if a relationship doesn’t help them achieve that, then it has not provided any good outcome. He mentioned that his past heartbreaks have taught him the qualities he desires in a partner.

“Because it differs from love for anyone, but you have to understand that it will bring you the best or bad because you have to live with you eventually. I learned from love that the other person should not be unnecessary. This is a very selfish reason to find love. I have to comfort myself, I have to understand that I am very important, I do not see outside the person who are all selfish” told the Kabir Singh actor. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had an arranged marriage, but despite their age difference, they have built a fulfilling life together and have two children. Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film is titled Deva where he plays a police officer, and it also stars Pooja Hegde. The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal, Deva

