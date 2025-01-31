x
Prabhas is the Busiest actor of Indian Cinema

Published on January 31, 2025 by nymisha

Prabhas has attained a proper pan-Indian image and his films are getting sold off for hefty prices irrespective of the result of his previous movies. The actor too is doing different films and is attempting new genres staying away from regular commercial pot boilers. When all the top stars are attempting to do one or two films, Prabhas is always busy with a bunch of films. He is juggling between the sets of Raja Saab and Fauji. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is waiting to start the shoot of Spirit from May this year. Nag Ashwin will start the shoot of Kalki 2898 AD sequel from June and Prabhas is expected to join the sets from August.

Apart from these, four other films are in discussion stages. He has to wrap up Raja Saab and Fauji to focus completely on Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sequel. At the same time, Prabhas is also planning the release dates of his films perfectly to avoid clash with other regional and Hindi films as all his films are getting a wide release in all the Indian languages. When all the top stars are struggling to shoot for a film and release one film per year, Prabhas is attempting different films and he is planning a perfect release for them. Prabhas will have four releases in the next three years which is quite impressive for a star.

