Delayed Justice: Telangana HC Disqualifies Gadwala MLA, Shifts Power to DK Aruna

A seismic shock reverberated through Telangana’s political landscape as Gadwala MLA Krishnamohan Reddy was declared ineligible by the Telangana High Court on Thursday. The court’s verdict stemmed from allegations of Reddy submitting a false affidavit, rendering his election as an MLA invalid. The consequences were swift and pivotal, with DK Aruna of the BJP being declared the new MLA, a decision accompanied by a substantial Rs. 50,000 fine paid to her from the Rs. 3 lakh penalty levied on Reddy.

DK Aruna, a prominent figure in Telangana politics, has traversed a varied political journey. She previously served as the MLA of Gadwala from 2004 to 2018, switching party affiliations while amassing an impressive political portfolio. Her defeat in the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections against her cousin Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy marked a significant turn. Aruna’s shift to the BJP in 2019 further underlines her political dynamism.

This verdict aligns with a broader trend of disqualification cases that the Telangana High Court has been addressing. Underpinning these developments is the Supreme Court’s directive to conclude all cases of public representatives’ disqualifications by the end of the month. As justice unfolds, the implications of these disqualifications are felt across the state’s political spectrum, accentuating the adage that delayed justice may indeed amount to denied justice.