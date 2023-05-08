Delhi high court grants bail to Saratchandra Reddy

The Delhi high court on Monday granted bail to P Saratchandra Reddy, who is accused in the Delhi liquor scam. Earlier, the CBI court in Rouse Avenue had granted four weeks interim bail, which was now cleared by the Delhi high court.

Saratchandra Reddy applied for bail citing the health condition of his wife who needs his presence around her. He told the court that he needs to take care of his ailing wife and wanted the court to give him bail. He sought six weeks bail on these grounds.

He also secured fourteen days bail when his grandmother died recently.

Saratchandra Reddy was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on November 10, 2022 in Delhi liquor scam. He was the non-executive director of the Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma. The ED had alleged that Saratchandra Reddy was one of the key persons in the liquor scam and had received greater benefit.

Hyderabad-based auditor, Gorantla Butchi Babu, who is also one of the accused in the Delhi liquor scam had revealed the involvement of Saratchandra Reddy in the case, the ED told the court earlier.

The ED also told the court that 36 persons including Saratchandra Reddy have destroyed evidence in 176 mobile phones after the case was attached to the ED. All these mobiles contained the data related to the liquor scam and the deals, the ED said.

However, the ED was able to retrieve the data from over 17 mobiles, which has potential information to substantiate the case.

Telangana former MP and present MLC Kalavakuntla Kavitha is also accused in the liquor scam along with others.