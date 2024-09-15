Devara Underwater action sequence will be amazing: NTR

‘Devara: Part 1’ is gearing up to be one of the biggest Indian films of 2024, and the anticipation is growing following glimpses and chartbuster songs from the film starring NTR Jr, the Man of Masses. Janhvi Kapoor is playing female lead. This epic saga will be released worldwide on September 27th. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Ajay, Getup Srinu, and others. Kalyan Ram presents this movie under ‘NTR Arts’ while Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna are the producers. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha arts banrkolling the film.

Excited about the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga extended his best wishes to the team. Ahead of the release, the Animal director interviewed Devara team, which included NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Koratala Siva. During the lively conversation, NTR and Koratala Siva shared intriguing details about Devara. During the interview, Vanga mentioned hearing about a significant underwater sequence that turned out exceptionally well and inquired about the large pool built in Hyderabad for the shoot.

NTR confirmed, “Yes, we constructed a huge pool in the studio to film action sequences. We spent around 30-35 days shooting both underwater and above water. This sequence is one of the most crucial parts of Devara Part 1, and several action scenes will truly captivate the audience.” NTR added, “In Devara, the characters revere ancestral weapons as if they were village deities. These weapons are extremely valuable to them, and they are willing to go to great lengths to protect them.” Speaking about Janhvi Kapoor, he praised, “She was outstanding in Devara. There is a particular scene where she gave an extraordinary performance that left me astonished.”