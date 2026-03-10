Did Aamir Khan’s Plan work for Sitaare Zameen Par?

Bollywood Mr Perfect Aamir Khan has been debating against the early OTT window and he made sensational comments that the early digital premieres are killing the theatrical footfalls. Not restricting himself to words, he did not sell the digital rights of Sitaare Zameen Par to any digital platform. After the theatrical run of the film completed on a decent note, Aamir Khan released Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube on pay per view basis. Several top digital players have offered big money but Aamir Khan was against the decision and he stood by his words.

Almost a year after the theatrical release, Sitaare Zameen Par is now all set to stream on Sony LIV very soon. The digital platform announced the same yesterday. Aamir Khan should be appreciated for standing against everyone and rejecting proposals worth crores. He made Sitaare Zameen Par on a strict budget and the entire budget was recovered through the theatrical run. The film’s pay-per-view model on YouTube too should have made good money for Aamir and he will now earn more through the digital deal with Sony LIV. His plan for Sitaare Zameen Par worked as he is the producer of the film and Aamir completed the film on a compact budget.