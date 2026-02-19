Dil Raju bets huge on Sharwa’s Biker

Charming Star Sharwanand has recently delivered a huge Sankranti blockbuster, Nari Nari Naduma Murari. The audiences are eagerly waiting for his excting adventure film, Biker. The movie is directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara and prodcued by UV Creations. Now, growing excitement for the project, Dil Raju has bagged theatrical rights for record price.

Apparently, Dil Raju bought Andhra Pradesh and Telangana theatrical rights of the film for a huge Rs.23 crores. This marks the kind of buzz and positive impression that the film among Industry circles and audiences. He is confident that the film will be a huge blockbuster for Telugu Cinema.

The story follows the journey of a professional bike racer and explores the deep emotional bond between a father and son. Dr. Rajasekhar is making a big comeback to screen with the film and Malavika Nair is playing leading lady role. Ghibran is scoring music for this crazy project scheduled for April release.