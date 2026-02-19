x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Dil Raju bets huge on Sharwa’s Biker

Published on February 19, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju bets huge on Sharwa’s Biker
image
PSPK UBS Aura Single Promo: A Perfect Celebration
image
Postponement Fear: The Biggest Stress for Producers
image
Video : Hero Suhas Exclusive Interview PROMO
image
Prabhas, Prasanth Varma’s Film Very Much On

Dil Raju bets huge on Sharwa’s Biker

Charming Star Sharwanand has recently delivered a huge Sankranti blockbuster, Nari Nari Naduma Murari. The audiences are eagerly waiting for his excting adventure film, Biker. The movie is directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara and prodcued by UV Creations. Now, growing excitement for the project, Dil Raju has bagged theatrical rights for record price.

Apparently, Dil Raju bought Andhra Pradesh and Telangana theatrical rights of the film for a huge Rs.23 crores. This marks the kind of buzz and positive impression that the film among Industry circles and audiences. He is confident that the film will be a huge blockbuster for Telugu Cinema.

The story follows the journey of a professional bike racer and explores the deep emotional bond between a father and son. Dr. Rajasekhar is making a big comeback to screen with the film and Malavika Nair is playing leading lady role. Ghibran is scoring music for this crazy project scheduled for April release.

Previous PSPK UBS Aura Single Promo: A Perfect Celebration
else

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju bets huge on Sharwa’s Biker
image
PSPK UBS Aura Single Promo: A Perfect Celebration
image
Postponement Fear: The Biggest Stress for Producers

Latest

image
Dil Raju bets huge on Sharwa’s Biker
image
PSPK UBS Aura Single Promo: A Perfect Celebration
image
Postponement Fear: The Biggest Stress for Producers
image
Video : Hero Suhas Exclusive Interview PROMO
image
Prabhas, Prasanth Varma’s Film Very Much On

Most Read

image
AP to Sign AI Tutor Deal with IIT Madras on 20th to Transform Government Schools
image
No Public Support for KCR’s Inner circle !
image
Raghurama Krishnam Raju Sends ₹1 Crore Defamation Notice to Sakshi Media

Related Articles

Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree