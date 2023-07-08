Dil Raju gets a shock from Salaar Makers

Dil Raju is one of the top producers and distributors of Telugu cinema. Dil Raju distributed KGF: Chapter 2 in Nizam region and minted huge money. He is also in the race to acquire the Telugu theatrical rights of Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar. The makers are currently busy closing the theatrical deals as the release is nearing. As per the update, Dil Raju came out with a fancy offer to Hombale Films and the makers rejected the deal.

Dil Raju was not transparent with the Nizam final numbers of KGF: Chapter 2 after which Hombale Films decided to go with other distributors. The makers of Salaar are not convinced with the way the final numbers are shown. This came as a shock for Dil Raju who had plans to acquire the Telugu theatrical rights of Salaar. Mythri Movie Makers, Geetha Arts are currently in the race. Salaar is slated for September 28th release across the globe. Prashanth Neel is the director and Salaar is carrying huge expectations.