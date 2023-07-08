AR Rahman locked for Ram Charan’s Next

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan has signed a sports drama to be directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu. The scriptwork of the film got wrapped up and the pre-production work of this untitled film is happening at a fast pace. Charan has to complete the shoot of Shankar’s film before he joins Buchi Babu’s film. AR Rahman is in talks to compose the music for the film and the discussions are on from a long time. The latest update says that Rahman signed the project and an official announcement is expected very soon.

AR Rahman hasn’t signed a straight Telugu film in the recent years. Buchi Babu and Devi Sri Prasad delivered blockbuster music for Uppena. The real reason why Buchi Babu voted for Rahman is unknown. The leading lady is currently finalized. This rustic entertainer will be produced by Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers. The shoot of the film is expected to start in October this year.