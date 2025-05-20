Dil Raju’s Another Great Initiative

The successful producer Dil Raju is not restricting himself to making movies under his Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, has announced two ambitious new initiatives within weeks, which further demonstrate his commitment to innovation and talent development in Indian cinema.

Dil Raju a few days ago launched Lorven, an AI-integrated studio that offers a suite of services covering the entire filmmaking process. Lorven aims to revolutionize how stories are developed and how movies are enhanced using cutting-edge technology.

In another move targeted at shaping the future of cinema, Dil Raju is also set to unveil Dil Raju Dreams in June. This new venture serves as an open access talent discovery platform, where ucoming filmmakers, writers, and creative professionals can pitch their ideas directly to the production house.

With registrations already open, the initiative is expected to become a launchpad for fresh, original talents in Indian film. Together, these initiatives reflect Dil Raju’s evolving vision.