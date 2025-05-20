x
Home > Movie News

Pawan Kalyan Warns of Terror Threats in South India

Published on May 20, 2025 by swathy

Pawan Kalyan Warns of Terror Threats in South India

Southern states face higher terror risks, says Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM as he recalls past attacks in the region. The film star-turned-politician stressed the need for better security measures during his Tuesday address in Vijayawada.

“Our police must be as watchful as our soldiers at the borders,” Pawan Kalyan remarked while discussing internal security threats. I remember how shocked we all felt after the Hyderabad and Coimbatore attacks years ago – these painful events should remind us to stay alert.

Pawan Kalyan mentioned he has written to the state police chief asking for stricter monitoring and improved coordination between departments.

The Deputy CM highlighted coastal regions as vulnerable points for possible infiltration. “We need more eyes on our shores,” he said, explaining how unfamiliar faces in coastal villages should be properly checked.

He pointed to a recent operation where Andhra and Telangana police worked together to uncover what he described as “terrorist connections.”

Pawan Kalyan expressed worry about Rohingya settlements affecting local jobs. He claimed these migrants are somehow getting ration cards, Aadhaar, and voter IDs.

“How are people without legal status getting official documents? This feels like what happened in my cousin’s village, where outsiders suddenly appeared with all papers in hand,” he questioned, suggesting some officials might be helping them settle permanently in Andhra Pradesh.

