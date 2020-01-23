Disco Raja Review

T360 Live Updates from USA Premiere :

3:15AM Disco Raja marries Helen and rest of the story is how Disco Raja ended up in Ladakh.

3:00AM All of second half so far is the duel between Disco Raja and Bobby simha – set up in 1980’s.

2:45 AM Disco Raja is back to where he started. He tries to unravel what has happened in his absence.

2:30 AM Flashback. Bank robbery scene with Ravi Teja, Sunil and group. All the get ups look very artificial

First half report – Disco Raja is a science fiction based action movie. Ravi Teja fits the bill and his role has multiple layers. Vennala Kishore fills with comedy here and there. Interesting interval episode and stage set for second half.

2:10 AM Ravi Teja (Vasu) discovers his past. A completely concept based movie

1:50 AM- Ravi Teja tries to escape from the confines of Biolab. Teases of his Disco background.

1:40AM Doctors bring back Ravi Teja to life. However, he losesmemory. Now Flashback time

1:30 AM Ravi Teja’s brain dead body is found in Ladakh. Doctors try to bring him to life by using innovative medical science

1:15 AM Movie starts off in Ladakh with murder attempt on the protagonist

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is aiming a comeback after his last couple of outings ended as miserable flops. He is now testing his luck at box office with a sci-fi thriller titled as Disco Raja. The action comedy is made on a reasonable budget and did decent pre release business in Telugu states.

As Sankranthi releases continue to dominate box office, it is going to be Ravi Teja’s turn this Friday to grab the attention of audience. The intriguing trailers have managed to gather some buzz on the film. Director VI Anand is known for his sensible narration and Disco Raja seems to be another interesting attempt from him. Tamil actor Bobby Simha is playing a prominent role in this film which also has Payal Rajput and Nabha Natesh as female leads.

Can Ravi Teja bounce back after going through a lean phase ? Let’s find out.