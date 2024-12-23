DK Aruna raises concern over Tollywood’s safety

BJP MP DK Aruna raised concerns over the Telugu Film Industry’s safety. Commenting on the attack on Allu Arjun’s home, senior leader found fault with CM Revanth Reddy for encouraging violence and vendetta against Tollywood.

“What has happened in Sandhya theatre stampede is very unfortunate. A woman fan has lost life and her son is still in hospital. If CM Revanth Reddy is really concerned about fan’s family, then he can ensure better treatment, compensation and order Allu Arjun or movie producers to compensate sufficiently for victim’s family. But instead of doing this, CM is displaying vendetta against star,” said DK Aruna speaking to media persons on Monday.

“It is objectionable that some Congress workers claiming as OU JAC attacked Allu Arjun’s home. How will they have courage to come to a popular actor’s home and damage the property and threaten the family, without CM Revanth Reddy’s support? I have seen the videos. I personally know those who participated in the attack and some of them also belong to Kodangal and are close to CM,” further said DK Aruna, making serious allegation that CM Revanth Reddy is behind attack on Allu Arjun’s home.

Commenting on the present state of affairs, DK Aruna expressed concern over Telugu film Industry’s safety.

“It is deplorable that CM Revanth Reddy is blowing up Sandhya theatre issue out of proportion. In the process of troubling Allu Arjun, he is pushing entire Telugu Film Industry into insecurity. This is not welcome. Tollywood is a key part of Telangana and it is the responsibility of Government to ensure their safety and growth,” stressed DK Aruna signing off.