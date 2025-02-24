x
Dragon beauty Kayadu Lohar’s PR game Exposed

Published on February 24, 2025 by swathy

Dragon beauty Kayadu Lohar’s PR game Exposed

Pradeep Ranganathan, who acted in the movie Dragon, unintentionally revealed that his fellow actor, Kayadu Lohar, was using public relations tactics. Their movie Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, came out recently and has been very well-received. While promoting the film in Telugu-speaking areas, they swapped phones to share secrets, like in Pradeep Ranganathan’s movie Love Today. Pradeep saw a meme app on her phone and found a meme about Kayadu.

He read a text, which read, ‘Kayadu the next big thing in Telugu cinema’. Pradeep then got a clarity that she makes memes about her and sends it to meme creators to make them go viral. After Pradeep questioned about it, Kayadu replied, “yes, it’s part of the PR game. Fake it till you make it”. The clip went viral on social media very soon.

Kayadu Lohar played Pallavi, the fiancé of Pradeep Ranganathan’s character, in Dragon. People really liked her acting. Dragon, which premiered on February 21, had a great start in theaters. Because of all the positive feedback, the movie is expected to do well financially. Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, tells the story of a college student who is also a troublemaker and emphasizes the importance of education. AGS Entertainment produced the film, which is predicted to earn 1 billion rupees worldwide.

