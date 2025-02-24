PM Modi releases PM Kisan Nidhi amount, bringing cheers to 9.7 Cr farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released PM Kisan Samman Nidhi funds on Monday, bringing cheers to lakhs of farmers across India. PM Modi released the 19th installment of PM Kisan scheme’s amount in a public meeting held in Baghalpur in Bihar state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to offer financial support to farmers taking up agriculture activities, through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) route in February 2019.

As part of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, Rs 6,0000 is paid to each farmer per year. The amount is divided into three Rs 2,000 installments and paid thrice a year during farming seasons to provide support to buy agri inputs.

In the present installment, Modi Sarkar disbursed about Rs 22,000 Cr into about 9.7 Cr farmers accounts on Monday. Put together all 19 installments, till now BJP-led NDA Govt has disbursed about Rs 3.68 lakh crore, benefitting about 10 Cr farmers, since the launch of farmers welfare initiative.

As soon PM Narendra Modi officially launched PM Kisan Samman Nidhi’s 19th installment amount, money started crediting in farmers accounts all over India, bringing smiles on their faces.

If any farmer didn’t receive PM Kisan Samman Nidhi amount till now, they can check their status at https://pmkisan.gov.in the official website of farmers DBT scheme.