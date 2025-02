Anjan Kumar Yadav adds fuel to Congress internal feud fires

Former MP and TPCC working president Anjan Kumar Yadav added fuel to internal feud fires in Telangana Congress. Speaking at Yadava Community meeting in Hyderabad on Monday, he made several comments, highlighting the rifts and lack of trust between Telangana Congress leaders.

While Anjan Kumar Yadav praised Leader of Opposition in Loksabha Rahul Gandhi and CM Revanth Reddy, he made critical comments against leaders like Danam Nagendar, V Hanumantha Rao, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jagga Reddy and others.

“No one has the courage to do caste census. It was Rahul Gandhi who has brought in the idea of caste census. CM Revanth Reddy stood by Rahul Gandhi firmly and took up Caste Census in Telangana. Revanth Reddy has shown his gratitude to BCs by doing caste census,” said Anjan Kumar Yadav thanking Rahul and Revanth.

“It was BCs, especially Yadavs who stood by Revanth Reddy during difficult times. When his own community leaders like Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jagga Reddy tried hard to destabilize him, Yadavs, especially Anjan Kumar Yadav’s family stood by him. We need rightful share in party posts and Government for standing by Revanth Reddy in difficult times,” stressed Anjan Kumar Yadav, making comments which can embarass TPCC leadership.

Anjan Kumar Yadav also expressed his displeasure for denying him Secunderabad MP ticket in 2024 Loksabha polls.

“Saying that I lost in Assembly elections party denied Secunderabad MP ticket. Even Jeevan Reddy also lost but was given Nizamabd ticket. Party gave ticket to Danam Nagendar who was sleeping in his home. If I was given Secunderabad ticket I would have won with 2 lakhs majority,” said Anjan Kumar Yadav expressing displeasure.

Anjan Kumar Yadav also breathed fire on V Hanumantha Rao for saying that Anil Kumar Yadav has been made Rajyasabha MP. Anjan reasoned that

VH, who cannot win in his own locality was made Rajyasabha MP three times but Anil Kumar Yadav, rose through Youth Congress and stood by party in difficult times, highlighting the negligence meted out to Yadavs in Congress.