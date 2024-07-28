Dulquer Salmaan gives a memorable birthday treat from Lucky Baskhar

Dulquer Salmaan has carved a name for himself as one of the most sought after actors in Indian Cinema. Celebrating his birthday on 28th July, the Multi-lingual star actor has released the title track of his upcoming film Lucky Baskhar. The makers have decided to bring full 1980’s Indi-rock vibe for this song and even brought on board legendary singer Usha Uthup to croon the song.

Her vocals and famous lyricist Ramjoggaya Sastry lyrics make the song memorable and a unique nostalgic treat. Renowned Composer GV Prakash Kumar composed music for the film and this track is set to add to his great numbers playlists for sure. Venky Atluri is writing and directing the film taking us back to late 80’s and early 90’s time period.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing this intriguing tale of Lucky Baskhar. Srikara Studios is presenting the highly anticipated film slated for release on 7th September worldwide, in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.