Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Home > Movie News

The Raja Saab sweet treat tomorrow with Fan India Glimpse

Published on July 28, 2024 by ratnasri

Sree Leela joins Pushpa 2: The Rule
Legal hurdles for Suriya’s Kanguva
Rashmika celebrates Diwali in VD’s Home
Change of plans for Nani
Kiran Abbavaram thanks everyone for owning KA success

The Raja Saab sweet treat tomorrow with Fan India Glimpse

The excitement for The Raja Saab is about to escalate as celebrations kick off with a special glimpse tomorrow. Pan-Indian superstar Prabhas is set to captivate audiences and deliver a thrilling experience with this romantic horror film, directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory.

The recent unveiling of the film’s first look has already sparked significant buzz. Today, the makers announced that the eagerly awaited glimpse will drop tomorrow at 5:03 PM, labeled the “Fan India Glimpse.” This teaser is expected to be a delightful treat for Prabhas’s fans, adding to the growing anticipation.

Annoucing the same, makers released a vibrant new poster featuring Prabhas in a stylish look with voluminous hair. This poster further fuels the excitement and highlights Maruthi’s intention to showcase Prabhas’s unique charm and energy. The film, set to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, will also feature music by national award-winning composer Thaman S, cinematography by Karthik Palani, and VFX by Kamal Kannan.

Sree Leela joins Pushpa 2: The Rule
Legal hurdles for Suriya’s Kanguva
Rashmika celebrates Diwali in VD’s Home

Sree Leela joins Pushpa 2: The Rule
Legal hurdles for Suriya’s Kanguva
Rashmika celebrates Diwali in VD’s Home
Change of plans for Nani
Kiran Abbavaram thanks everyone for owning KA success

One for posterity
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport
Donald Trump’s Diwali Pledge

