The Raja Saab sweet treat tomorrow with Fan India Glimpse

The excitement for The Raja Saab is about to escalate as celebrations kick off with a special glimpse tomorrow. Pan-Indian superstar Prabhas is set to captivate audiences and deliver a thrilling experience with this romantic horror film, directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory.

The recent unveiling of the film’s first look has already sparked significant buzz. Today, the makers announced that the eagerly awaited glimpse will drop tomorrow at 5:03 PM, labeled the “Fan India Glimpse.” This teaser is expected to be a delightful treat for Prabhas’s fans, adding to the growing anticipation.

Annoucing the same, makers released a vibrant new poster featuring Prabhas in a stylish look with voluminous hair. This poster further fuels the excitement and highlights Maruthi’s intention to showcase Prabhas’s unique charm and energy. The film, set to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, will also feature music by national award-winning composer Thaman S, cinematography by Karthik Palani, and VFX by Kamal Kannan.