ED summons Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued notices to BRS MLC and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha asking her to appear before it in Delhi on Thursday. Kavitha was earlier questioned by the ED officials at her Hyderabad house on December 11, last year. She was questioned for seven long hours on the scam.

The ED had already arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Ramachandra Pillai and informed the Delhi CBI court that Pillai has direct contact with Kavitha. The ED further said that Kavitha is a partner in the Indospirits firm and Pillai represents her in the company which was paid Rs 100 crore kickbacks.

Meanwhile, Kavitha said that she is already busy with different engagements and would not be able to attend the ED questioning. Kavitha said that she would be participating in a day-long protest in Delhi seeking a women reservation bill and would not be available for the ED.

She alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was haunting the political rivals. She said that the ED and CBI cases would not deter KCR’s daughter from public life. She said that the BJP was targeting the political rivals to cover up its failures.

Kavitha left Hyderabad for Delhi on Wednesday evening to join the day-long protest at Jantar Mantar. Women activists of various non-BJP parties are participating in the protest in Delhi for the women reservation bill.

However, it is not known whether Kavitha would visit the ED office and attend the questioning or would seek more time. Initially, she had written a letter to the ED seeking more time and expressing her inability to attend the questioning on Thursday.

It is to be seen what she would do once she reaches the national capital. It is also to be seen what would the ED do on Kavitha’s request seeking more time.