Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Eesha Warning: A Thrilling Banger promo

Published on December 20, 2025 by swathy

Eesha Warning: A Thrilling Banger promo

Eesha is an upcoming horror thriller directed by Srinivas Manne, featuring an impressive ensemble that includes Thrigun, Akhil Raj, Hebah Patel, Siri Hanmanth, and Babloo Prithveeraj in key roles. Backed by Pothula Hema Venkateswara Rao under the HVR Productions banner.

The team recently unveiled a terrifying promo titled Eesha Warning. The promo introduces us to the cursed land and an eerie world filled with ghosts and negative energy. The promo is filled with spine-chilling moments. The four friends soon feel fear in every bone of their bodies.

The makers promise an edge-of-the-seat, haunting experience. Now, this promo raises expectations on the film. Even though a lot of films are releasing on December 25th, this horror thriller has more buzz and this promo raises even more.

As the narrative hints at the characters’ haunting encounters and the terrifying mysteries surrounding an abandoned house, the film promises an intense cinematic experience. Eesha is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 25th, 2025.

Presented by KL Damodar Prasad, the film boasts music by RR Dhruvan and visuals crafted by cinematographer Santosh Sanamoni. Producers Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati, who delivered consecutive successes with Little Hearts and Raju Weds Rambai, are now set to bring this chilling project to theatres.

Next Ravi Teja skips BMW Event Previous TV9 Network Valuation: Why ₹700 Crore Is a Practical Estimate
