Eesha Warning: A Thrilling Banger promo

Eesha is an upcoming horror thriller directed by Srinivas Manne, featuring an impressive ensemble that includes Thrigun, Akhil Raj, Hebah Patel, Siri Hanmanth, and Babloo Prithveeraj in key roles. Backed by Pothula Hema Venkateswara Rao under the HVR Productions banner.

The team recently unveiled a terrifying promo titled Eesha Warning. The promo introduces us to the cursed land and an eerie world filled with ghosts and negative energy. The promo is filled with spine-chilling moments. The four friends soon feel fear in every bone of their bodies.

The makers promise an edge-of-the-seat, haunting experience. Now, this promo raises expectations on the film. Even though a lot of films are releasing on December 25th, this horror thriller has more buzz and this promo raises even more.

As the narrative hints at the characters’ haunting encounters and the terrifying mysteries surrounding an abandoned house, the film promises an intense cinematic experience. Eesha is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 25th, 2025.

Presented by KL Damodar Prasad, the film boasts music by RR Dhruvan and visuals crafted by cinematographer Santosh Sanamoni. Producers Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati, who delivered consecutive successes with Little Hearts and Raju Weds Rambai, are now set to bring this chilling project to theatres.