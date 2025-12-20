x
Ravi Teja skips BMW Event

Published on December 20, 2025 by sankar

Ravi Teja skips BMW Event

Ravi Teja has to deliver a strong successful film very soon. His next film Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (BMW) is slated for January 13th release and the teaser hinted that the film is a hilarious family entertainer. Kishore Tirumala is the director of the film. The first media interaction of Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is taking place in Hyderabad and the entire team attended the event. The biggest shock is that Ravi Teja has skipped the media interaction and the team had to go ahead without his presence.

There is no point in conducting a media interaction without the lead actor attending it. It is unclear if the team was informed about Ravi Teja skipping the event or if he did it at the last minute. Kishore Tirumala along with the heroines Aashika Ranganath, Dimple and the film’s producer Sudhakar Cherukuri were present for the event. Ravi Teja may have avoided the event after all his recent films ended up as debacles. The promotional activities of Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi will start after Christmas.

