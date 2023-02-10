Ekta Kapoor steps down from ALTBalaji

Ektaa R Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor stepped down from ALTBalaji, which is one of the leading digital entertainment platforms. ALT Balaji was launched on 16th April 2017 and forays into digital entertainment with created OTT content. Vivek Koka has been appointed as the new chief business officer of ALTBalaji, who is having leadership positions at several top-tier companies.

Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor moved down only from their posts and still hold their shares on the platform. Mother and daughter started stepping down last year and today the new team completely overtook the digital streaming platform. Ektaa wished the new team on social media and also said she will lend any sort of support for the new team if needed.