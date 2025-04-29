Exclusive: Ananya Pandey in Allu Arjun’s Film

Icon Star Allu Arjun will soon work with Atlee and a formal announcement was made recently. The pre-production work of the film is happening currently and reports say that the shooting formalities kick-started recently in Mumbai. The film has three leading ladies and Janhvi Kapoor was locked well in advance. Soon, Mrunal Thakur was approached and the actress gave her nod. An official announcement is due for the same. Rumors said that Deepika Padukone is the other heroine considered for the film but there is no truth in the news.

Bollywood beauty Ananya Pandey has been roped in for the other role as per the update. The actress gave her formal nod recently for this untitled film. This stylish actioner banks big on visual effects and the announcement video made it clear about the genre. Some of the top VFX Studios based in the USA will work for the project. Reports also say that Allu Arjun will be seen in a dual role. Sun Pictures are the producers and this is the most expensive film made in Bunny’s career. The film is planned on a budget of Rs 600 crores and Allu Arjun, Atlee will be charging Rs 250 crores in total. Anirudh scores the music and background score for this untitled film.