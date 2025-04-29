x
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Ananya Pandey in Allu Arjun’s Film

Published on April 29, 2025 by nymisha

Much awaited NTR Neel Grand Release on June 25, 2026
CM Chandrababu Promises Legal Status for Amaravati as AP’s Sole Capital
Live: Pawan Kalyan at a tribute program to the martyrs of Pahalgam
Exclusive: Ananya Pandey in Allu Arjun’s Film
AB Venkateswara Rao Gets Relief in High Court Security Equipment Case

Exclusive: Ananya Pandey in Allu Arjun’s Film

Icon Star Allu Arjun will soon work with Atlee and a formal announcement was made recently. The pre-production work of the film is happening currently and reports say that the shooting formalities kick-started recently in Mumbai. The film has three leading ladies and Janhvi Kapoor was locked well in advance. Soon, Mrunal Thakur was approached and the actress gave her nod. An official announcement is due for the same. Rumors said that Deepika Padukone is the other heroine considered for the film but there is no truth in the news.

Bollywood beauty Ananya Pandey has been roped in for the other role as per the update. The actress gave her formal nod recently for this untitled film. This stylish actioner banks big on visual effects and the announcement video made it clear about the genre. Some of the top VFX Studios based in the USA will work for the project. Reports also say that Allu Arjun will be seen in a dual role. Sun Pictures are the producers and this is the most expensive film made in Bunny’s career. The film is planned on a budget of Rs 600 crores and Allu Arjun, Atlee will be charging Rs 250 crores in total. Anirudh scores the music and background score for this untitled film.

Much awaited NTR Neel Grand Release on June 25, 2026
Exclusive: Ananya Pandey in Allu Arjun’s Film
Nagarjuna waiting for Nani’s Film

Much awaited NTR Neel Grand Release on June 25, 2026
CM Chandrababu Promises Legal Status for Amaravati as AP’s Sole Capital
Live: Pawan Kalyan at a tribute program to the martyrs of Pahalgam
Exclusive: Ananya Pandey in Allu Arjun’s Film
AB Venkateswara Rao Gets Relief in High Court Security Equipment Case

CM Chandrababu Promises Legal Status for Amaravati as AP’s Sole Capital
AB Venkateswara Rao Gets Relief in High Court Security Equipment Case
Karnataka CM’s Hand Gesture at Belagavi Rally Sparks Controversy

