Exclusive: Dhamaka director’s next Locked

Trinadha Rao Nakkina delivered a series of super hit films like Cinema Choopista Mama, Nenu Local, Hello Guru Prema Kosame and Dhamaka. He has taken a long break as none of the top actors are available to work with. He also narrated scripts to several young actors but the project never got materialized. As per the information, Trinadha Rao Nakkina impressed Sundeep Kishan and the project is locked. Prasanna Kumar Bezawada is penning the story and screenplay for the film.

Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainment and Rajesh Danda’s Hasya Movies are the producers of this untitled film and an announcement will be made soon. The budgets are finalized currently and the technicians are getting locked. The filming commences during the second half of this year and the film is said to be an entertainer that will release next year.