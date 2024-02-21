Exclusive: Kalki 2898 AD out of Summer Race

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most awaited films and is the only big-budget film that is announced for summer this year. As per the exclusive information, the film’s post-production work is delayed and Nag Ashwin sought more time for the work to be wrapped up. The team spent lavishly on the product and they are not in a hurry to release the film soon. The last schedule of Kalki 2898 AD is happening in Hyderabad currently and the major cast is participating in the shoot.

The makers will finalize the new release date soon and an announcement will be made. The makers also closed all the deals recently and they recovered most of the budget. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are playing the lead roles in this science fiction packed with action. Santosh Narayanan scores the music and Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers.