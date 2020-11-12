Exclusive: NTR’s strict no for Trivikram

Top director Trivikram is in huge demand after the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He immediately locked NTR for his next and an official announcement was made. But things got delayed after the arrival of coronavirus. Trivikram completed the scriptwork of NTR’s project but the top actor is occupied with the shoot of RRR. With the film delayed by months, Trivikram narrated a script to Mahesh Babu and got his nod. Trivikram recently met NTR and informed about the same.

In a sudden shock, NTR rejected the proposal of Trivikram and asked him to wait for this year instead of working with Mahesh Babu. NTR is expected to complete a couple of schedules for Trivikram’s film from February 2021 as per the update. In this while, Trivikram is working on the dialogue version of Ayyappanum Koshiyum featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. He will also supervise the project and will attend the shoot along with Pawan Kalyan in January. Trivikram and Mahesh Babu’s film will happen at a later date once the duo is done with their current commitments.