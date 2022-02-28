Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan to join hands with Saaho Director

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is a delighted man after the release of Bheemla Nayak. The film is a smashing hit and it is raking massive revenues across the globe. Pawan Kalyan has a strong lineup of films and he continued to sign new movies. Vakeel Saab and Bheemla Nayak are remakes and Pawan recently signed the remake of Vinodhaya Sitham and the shoot commences next month. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Pawan Kalyan signed one more remake.

He gave his nod for the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Theri that featured Vijay in the lead role. Saaho fame Sujeeth will direct this project and the shoot commences next year. DVV Danayya will bankroll this action entertainer. The scriptwork of the remake is happening currently. Pawan Kalyan will play the role of a cop once again. Pawan will resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and he will commence the shoot of Harish Shankar’s film very soon.