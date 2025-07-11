Exclusive: Ravi Teja’s Next Put on Hold

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja has failed to live up to the expectations with all his recent films. The actor has been demanding big remuneration and most of his producers in the recent times have tasted hefty losses. He has Mass Jathara lined up, a mass entertainer directed by debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu. The film is slated for August 27th release and is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments. The production house has been in talks with Ravi Teja for one more project.

Kalyan Shankar, the director of MAD franchise has narrated a script and impressed Ravi Teja. The actor has plans to allocate dates for the film after he completes his new project with Kishore Tirumala. Considering the vacuum in Telugu cinema, the producers have decided to put the project on hold. The decision on this film will be taken as per the result of Mass Jathara. They are also trying to close an early non-theatrical deal for the project. If things are positive, the project will go ahead. Else, the film will get shelved.