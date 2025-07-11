Prabhas’ Feast for his Fans

Prabhas is a man of Limited words and he is rarely seen in public. He restricts himself when it comes for promoting his films. But Thursday is a great day for his fans. The actor’s click from the sets of Raja Saab was released yesterday morning. Prabhas is seen in a lean and stylish look in the click. He soon participated in the Reunion of Baahubali on the occasion of the film completing ten years. He spent ample time with SS Rajamouli and team yesterday. The makers have released the clicks from the reunion party yesterday.

Prabhas also participated in the music sessions of Raja Saab last night in the studio of Thaman. The top music composer shared the click of Prabhas in his studio. Prabhas looked charming and dynamic in yesterday’s clicks. The fans of the pan-Indian actor are extremely delighted and happy for his clicks and his stylish looks. Prabhas is currently preparing for Spirit and the shoot of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial will start in September. Meanwhile, he is busy completing the shoot of Maruthi’s Raja Saab and the film releases on December 5th across the globe.